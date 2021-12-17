International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion and a PE ratio of -12.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock worth $204,141,683. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

