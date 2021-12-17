International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 384,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 87,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.21 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $101.23 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.41.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

