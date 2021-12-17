International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

