Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

