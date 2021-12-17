Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of Intellinetics stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $8.72. 5,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.52. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Intellinetics
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
