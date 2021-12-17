Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Intellinetics stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $8.72. 5,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.52. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

