Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,644,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

