Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $101,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 436,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898,414. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

