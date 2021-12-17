Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 15,785 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 359,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Franklin Resources by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 30,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Franklin Resources by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.