Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.