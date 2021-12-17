Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

