Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $210,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.