Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $111.66 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.