Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92.

