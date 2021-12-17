Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $747,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

