Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $214.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

