Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Medifast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Medifast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Medifast by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Medifast by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

NYSE MED opened at $210.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.05.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.