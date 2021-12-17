Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sonos by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 23.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

