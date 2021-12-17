Insider Selling: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells 5,210 Shares of Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.94. 55,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,615. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.93. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $200.94 and a one year high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $11,882,000. Amundi bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $9,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

