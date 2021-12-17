Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE TYL traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.74 and its 200-day moving average is $484.67.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
