Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 598 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24.

On Thursday, November 18th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 11,291 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $960,412.46.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $2,554,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $184,260.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lovesac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lovesac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

