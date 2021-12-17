Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $86,298.72 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $82,394.10.

On Monday, September 20th, William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00.

Shares of SNCY opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $44.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 646,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.