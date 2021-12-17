Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.