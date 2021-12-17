Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 11th, Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.
RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
