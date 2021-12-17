Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Sells $169,360.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ORA stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

