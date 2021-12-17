Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Sells $169,360.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ORA stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.