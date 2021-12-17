Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells 1,063 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $175.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.19. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

