Insider Selling: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Director Sells 280 Shares of Stock

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Director John P. Kotts sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $23,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.