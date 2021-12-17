Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE KEYS opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $205.48.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.