Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $1,375,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $198.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $205.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

