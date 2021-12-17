Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Sells 97,831 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 97,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.15 ($29.39), for a total transaction of A$4,025,745.65 ($2,875,532.61).

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

