Insider Selling: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 300,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 287,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 261,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

