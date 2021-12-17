Insider Selling: CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CTO Sells 54,500 Shares of Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Zoellner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LAW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

