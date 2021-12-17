Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells 2,118 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CLH opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

