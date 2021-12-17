Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells 2,118 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CLH opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
