Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. 21,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,522. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

