Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CF traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $64.85. 226,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its position in CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 119.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.