Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 1,528 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60.

On Friday, October 8th, Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $66.56 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AtriCure by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AtriCure by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

