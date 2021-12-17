Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires 34 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($197.70).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, David Stirling acquired 36 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £150.84 ($199.34).

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.48) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 432.41. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 351.13 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 499 ($6.59). The firm has a market cap of £201.78 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

