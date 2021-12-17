Insider Buying: Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Buys £4,905 in Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) insider Phil Higgins purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,905 ($6,482.09).

Shares of SWG opened at GBX 104.95 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.99 million and a P/E ratio of 52.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.97. Shearwater Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

