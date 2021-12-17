Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,766,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,875,230.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow purchased 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

