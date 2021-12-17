Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Buys 2,934 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 2,934 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,476.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 7,811 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49.

Shares of LMB stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 27,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,946. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limbach by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.