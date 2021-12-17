Insider Buying: 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Buys $94,280.00 in Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 66.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

