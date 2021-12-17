Insider Buying: 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Buys $94,280.00 in Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.
1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 66.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
1st Source Company Profile
1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.