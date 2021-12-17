Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce $72.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.31 million and the lowest is $71.60 million. Inseego reported sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 1,054,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Inseego has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $637.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 103.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 329.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

