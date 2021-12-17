Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

NOTV opened at $45.11 on Friday. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inotiv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOTV shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

