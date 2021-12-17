Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

INBX stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 188.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inhibrx by 228.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

