Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SD opened at $10.01 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.95.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

