Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,796,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

VRT stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

