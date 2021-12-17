ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.50 by Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.15 ($15.90).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.