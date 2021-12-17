Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infobird stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,148. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

