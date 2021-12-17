InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFRX stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $175.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

