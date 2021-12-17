Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $223.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

