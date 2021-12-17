Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI) shares dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,693,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 607,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.13 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Infinite Ore Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% option interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Eastern Vision property consisting of 5 claims totaling 80 units covering an area of 1,425 hectares; and the North Buffy Lake property comprising 9 claims totaling 193 units covering an area of approximately 3,440 hectares located in the Red Lake District, Ontario.

