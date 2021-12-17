Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

